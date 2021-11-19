49ers vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football for their first home win in over a year. The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a close divisional matchup to the Indianapolis Colts. This matchup coming to you on Sunday, November 21st from TIAA Bank Field is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Jaguars matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Jaguars Week 11 odds

Spread: SF -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: SF -255, JAX +205

Our picks for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: SF -6

The 49ers are coming off of their last game looking like the best 4-5 team in the league. They are bruised with injuries, but the offensive tandem of Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel was firing on all cylinders and will look to connect early and often against a Jaguars defense giving up an average of 260 passing yards per game. The Jags' defense has steadily improved throughout the season, but their offense is stagnant. I think the Niners continue their win streak and come out of a road trip with a win AND a cover.

Over/under: UNDER 45

While the 49ers' offense is clicking, they aren’t necessarily scoring at will. Their offensive scheme is comprised of running the ball out of various formations and really grinding out drives and fighting for extra yardage. They had one drive in Week 10 that took 11 minutes off the clock. The Jaguars' defense isn’t going to be able to keep them out of the endzone, but neither offense is known for flashy plays for big yardage. This game will be low-scoring and will end quickly.

Preferred player prop: Deebo Samuel UNDER 6.5 Receptions

I hate taking under because it just feels like you are betting on non-exciting things to happen but I think it is the better bet here. Samuel has been playing out of his mind since the 49ers bye week. In his last four games, he has at least five receptions in each and he has at least nine targets in three of them. Despite how bad the Jaguars are, they are pretty good at limiting opposing pass-catchers. In their game last week, no single player had more than five receptions and I think Samuel comes in under seven total receptions.

