Packers vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

We have an NFC North divisional matchup here between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings that will kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Packers are coming off a 17-0 win against the Seattle Seahawks that saw backup running back AJ Dillon score two touchdowns. The Vikings eeked out a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20 on the back of Justin Jefferson’s nine receptions for 143 yards.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Vikings matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings Week 11 odds

Spread: GB -2

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: GB -125, MIN +105

Our picks for Packers vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: GB -2

I think the Packers' defense has a better chance of slowing down Kirk Cousins and forcing the Vikings to run than the alternative. Yes, that makes that Minnesota will be running Dalvin Cook, but for whatever reason, they still try to force the pass whenever they can and it is going to hurt them this game against the Packers secondary. I think the Packers' offense is still going to be solid, even without Aaron Jones, and I think they are going to pull away with the victory.

Over/under: UNDER 49.5

This is going to be a great test for the Packers' secondary. They are giving up the third-fewest passing yards a game and are going to have to contend with slowing down the wide receiver dup of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings have the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL and so I think this game is won on the ground. This will slow the game down and we will see the UNDER be hit.

Preferred player prop:

Coming soon

