Dolphins vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are coming off an upset win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10’s Thursday Night Football game and the New York Jets got trounced by their divisional rival Buffalo Bills, 45-17. Kickoff for this game from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 21st.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Jets matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jets Week 11 odds

Spread: MIA -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: MIA -180, NYJ +155

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: MIA -3.5

Do I have to make picks for this game? Alright fine. Let’s go with the Dolphins to cover because you have to respect Tua Tagovailo’as effort in the win in Week 10. He was the backup quarterback with a fractured finger and came in due to an injury to Jacoby Brissett and he came in and secured the win for his team. The Jets, in almost a completely opposite move, are going with Joe Flacco under center this week. I think his status as a veteran quarterback could open up this offense a little bit, but not enough to cover.

Over/under: OVER 44.5

Both of these defenses are bad. The Jets are giving up the most points per game on defense with 32.9 and the Dolphins defense is averaging 25.2 points against per game. Even though Flacco isn’t going to light up the scoreboard, he may actually be a more consistent passer than New York has used this season. He could move the ball around and take advantage of Miami’s defense that is giving up the fifth-most passing yards per game. I like the OVER here.

Preferred player prop: Jaylen Waddle OVER 5.5 receptions

I almost went with Mike Gesicki’s receiving line here but his goose-egg from last week bothers me. Waddle has been one of the more consistent wider receivers for the Dolphins and he has developed nicely with his former college coach Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle has played in 10 games this season and he has five games with at least six receptions and five with fewer. Most recently, Waddle caught four receptions on six targets for 61 yards. Even with that lower performance, he has at least six receptions in three of his last five games and I think he hits the OVER here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.