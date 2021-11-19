Saints vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are on the road this week, traveling to Philadelphia for a tilt with the Eagles. Home games have been a difficult affair for the Eagles lately, having lost their last five at Lincoln Financial Field, a record that stretches back to last season. It’s not going to be any easier this week against a defense that excels at stopping the run and locking down an opponent’s top wide receiver. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Eagles matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Eagles Week 11 odds

Spread: Eagles -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Saints +110, Eagles -130

Our picks for Saints vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Saints +2

After a two-point loss to the Titans last week, the Saints will be looking to bounce back in this one. And precedent seems to be on their side—New Orleans has covered in each of their last five after a loss. The Eagles haven’t won at home in their last five.

Over/under: Under 43

The Eagles are all about running the ball, but that’s going to be hard to do against one of the league’s top run defenses. The total has gone over in five of the Saints’ last six games, but that’s going to be hard to do this week, considering the other team is going to have to score points too.

Preferred player prop: DeVonta Smith under 57.5 receiving yards (-115)

In his last seven games, Smith’s had more than 60 yards in five of them. But this week he’s going to be seeing an awful lot of Saints corer Marshon Lattimore, who held AJ Brown to a meager 16 yards on one catch last week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.