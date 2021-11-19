Texans vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans are easily the hottest team in the NFL right now. Winners of six straight, they’ve played their way into the league’s upper echelon of teams with an 8-2 record. As long as they’re awake this week—which isn’t something to take for granted the way the 2021 season is going, they should easily cruise to their seventh straight win. The Houston Texans don’t present much of an obstacle. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Titans matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Titans Week 11 odds

Spread: Titans -10

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Texans +330, Titans -435

Our picks for Texans vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: Titans -10

The Titans have covered the spread in four of their last five home games against the Houston Texans. They should easily make it five against this Texans team, even with a big spread like this one to cover. Last week was the first time in their last four games that the Texans did not lose by double-digit points.

Over/under: Over 44.5

The total’s gone under in six of Houston’s last seven road games. But with another outing with Tyrod Taylor under center and Brandin Cooks burning a flammable Titans defense on the deep ball, they should be able to put up a few more than that 14.2 points per game they’re averaging, especially if the Titans get comfortable in garbage time.

Preferred player prop: Brandin Cooks over 68.5 yards (-115)

Cooks put up 56 yards on six catches last week against the Dolphins, which is no small feat considering Miami’s defense. Tennessee’s pass defense is giving up close to 270 yards per game, putting them in the NFL’s bottom five units. Cooks should put up good numbers in this one.

