Bengals vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost some of the momentum they started their season with so it will be interesting to see how they do in this game coming out of their bye week. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs that showed the Chiefs weren’t as down bad as it appeared. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 20th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Raiders matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Raiders Week 11 odds

Spread: CIN -1

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: CIN -115, LV -105

Our picks for Bengals vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: LV +1

The Bengals have lost two in a row heading into the bye week including a disappointing loss to the New York Jets and a divisional beatdown courtesy of the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders are also coming off a two-game skid with their own surprise loss to the New York Giants and their divisional loss to the Chiefs. This one figures to be close, but I think the Raiders have a better chance of bouncing back. The Raiders are giving up the 12th fewest passing yards per game while the Bengals are giving up the ninth-most in the league. The Raiders passing game should get back on track here.

Over/under: OVER 50.5

Even with decent pass defenses, the Bengals have three wide receivers that call all beat you in a variety of ways. Similarly, the Raiders have one of the best tight ends in the league and they have young wide receivers who are burners and can wiggle their way through defensive coverage. I think this one is high scoring on both sides and their offenses get back on track with their defenses lacking behind. I like the over.

Preferred player prop: Hunter Renfrow OVER 5.5 receptions

This is a high line, but I still like the chances that he hits the over. Renfrow has three straight games with seven receptions. He also has at least eight targets in five of his last six games. The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr like getting Renfrow into space and utilizing his speed on short routes which will help him hit the over in this game.

