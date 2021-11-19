Cowboys vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys look to build off their demolishing of the Atlanta Falcons heading into this matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes pulled a Stella and got his groove back against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 41-14. This game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21st.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Chiefs matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs Week 11 odds

Spread: KC -2.5

Point total: 56.5

Moneyline: DAL +120, KC -140

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: DAL +2.5

The Cowboys rebounded from a lackluster performance in Week 9 and fired on all cylinders in Week 10. If they can play that complete of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they are going to come away with a win. The offense of the Cowboys is better and the Chiefs defense has played poorly. The Cowboys have the offensive line to buy quarterback Dak Prescott time and the offense has arguably more playmakers than the Chiefs. I think Dallas leaves Kansas City with a win.

Over/under: OVER 56.5

Offense is going to be at a premium in this one. The Cowboys lead the league in yards per game with 433.9 yards and the Chiefs come in at fourth with 405.6 yards and an extra game played. Both teams scored over 40 points on offense in Week 10 and so this one figures to be a shootout. I think it is an offensive display and the OVER gets hit with ease.

Preferred player prop: CeeDee Lamb OVER 5.5 Receptions

Lamb has seen at least six targets in each of his last five games and he has at least six receptions in three of those games. In Week 10, Lamb caught six receptions on seven targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns. I don’t know that he fully rides that momentum to an identical performance, but I think that he and Prescott are going to be on the same page in this one and he hits the OVER.

