How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 12

The Premier League returns after the international break with some thrilling contests on tap in Matchday 12. The title race is starting to become clearer as we near a third of the season complete, with Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham United and Liverpool establishing themselves as the league’s top teams. Arsenal has climbed into fifth after a recent winning run but has some challenging matches coming up.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The two biggest games of the week will take place Saturday. Leicester City will attempt to pick up points against league leaders Chelsea, while Liverpool hopes to stop Arsenal’s recent run of success. Sunday’s encounter between Man City and Everton is also exciting, as Pep Guardiola’s side could get caught looking ahead to a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

EPL Matchday 12 schedule

Saturday, November 20

Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Brentford, 10:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Manchester United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Wolves vs. West Ham United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 21

Manchester City vs. Everton, 9:00 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United, 11:30 a.m. ET