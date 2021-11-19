NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Friday, November 19

The NBA has a nine-game slate on tap for Friday night with a few big injuries to track before we get into value options. LeBron Jame and Jaylen Brown could return to the lineup in the Lakers-Celtics’ clash later on. We also know OG Anunoby won’t be suiting up for the Raptors against the Kings, which should open up some plays. Let’s take a look.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Franz Wagner, Magic, $4,300

The rookie center for Orlando has started to come into his own recently. Wagner has scored double-digit points in four of five games, including a near 16-point double-double the last game out. He’s also played 30+ minutes in five straight games. So we’re seeing more usage and plenty of minutes at this price point. The Nets are going to roll out mostly over-the-hill bigs and game script shouldn’t matter much for Wagner. He’ll be a decent GPP value.

Bruce Brown, Nets, $4,200

The Nets have been without Joe Harris for a few games and that has opened things up for Brown. He seemed to be the only player to show up against the Warriors on Tuesday, scoring 14 points with five rebounds three assists and three steals in 27 minutes. The playing time should continue if Harris remains out. The Nets also have a great matchup vs. the Magic. Even in a blowout, Brown should play around 25 minutes.

Khem Birch, Raptors, $3,000

As previously mentioned, the Raptors will be without OG and the rotation is incredibly thin right now. Birch could end up being the big who starts in place of Anunoby and should see anywhere between 20-30 minutes. He scored 14 points in 24 minutes against the Utah Jazz last game, one of the tougher matchups. The Kings are much easier to deal with down low, so that should open up the chance of a double-double if Birch plays enough. At min-price, you aren’t going to find a better value. It’s really just an issue of ownership; Birch should be super chalky.