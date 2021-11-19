Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 19

Friday’s NBA slate features nine games, headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Boston Celtics in one of the NBA’s most storied rivalries. Other notable matchups include the Chicago Bulls meeting the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks getting a rematch against the Phoenix Suns. Nine games also means plenty of player props to choose from. Here are the best player props for Friday’s slate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, over 26.5 points (+100)

The Greek Freak is following up his Finals performance with a hot start, averaging 28.0 points per game. The Thunder have struggled containing stars defensively, and Antetokounmpo certainly qualifies as one. Expect the Bucks franchise player to top this mark easily.

Jerami Grant, over 1.5 3-pointers (-125)

Grant is Detroit’s best offensive player and should get plenty of shots Friday. The Warriors will be without some of their stars, including defensive machine Draymond Green. That likely gives Grant some more space offensively. The forward is averaging 5.2 attempts per game, so he’ll let the ball fly from deep despite shooting just 30.9 percent from behind the arc.

Devin Booker, over 4.5 assists (+110)

Even with Chris Paul running the show, Booker is averaging 5.1 assists per game this season. He had no assists in the Wednesday edition of this contest, so this seems like a time to balance things out. The Mavericks have allowed opponents to rack up assists against them at a high rate, and they’ll likely focus more on stopping Paul in this matchup. That should give Booker the chance to dish out dimes.

