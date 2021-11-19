Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pistons on Friday

The Golden State Warriors will look to get another victory to complete their back-to-back set when they meet the Detroit Pistons Friday evening. The Warriors appear to be resting several of their stars for this game, meaning the Pistons might be the play when it comes to making wagers.

Golden State is still a 1.5-point favorite even with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala out. The Warriors are -135 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Pistons at +115. The total is set at 200.5

Warriors vs. Pistons, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Even with Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins playing, the Warriors are not the same when Curry is off the floor. The Pistons meanwhile, are coming into this game with wins in two of their last three games. Detroit is a home underdog, which means it’s best to the Pistons against the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 200.5 (-110)

There are going to be a lot of unproven scorers on the floor in this game. Wiggins and Poole can heat up at any time but they are somewhat inconsistent. Cade Cunningham has decent stats but his efficiency has been dreadful. Expect this game to be a bit sloppy, making the under the safer play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.