Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Celtics on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics renew the NBA’s most storied rivalry once again when the two sides meet Friday in Boston. The Lakers could be getting LeBron James back for this game, although the small forward is officially a game-time decision.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 favorites on the moneyline. The Lakers are +115 on the moneyline, with the total set at 212.5.

Lakers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +2.5 (-110)

The Lakers tend to get up for primetime games, and this is no ordinary primetime game. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis could be the best player on the floor any night. If James does play, that adds another element to LA’s offense. The Celtics have been unlucky this season with a few close losses but are lacking chemistry offensively. Take the road team against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 212.5 (-115)

Boston averages 106.7 points per game. LA averages 109.3. Both squads have been suspect defensively this season, with the Celtics hovering in the middle of the league rankings while the Lakers sit near the bottom. There should be a lot of points in this game with the offensive stars on display. Take the over here.

