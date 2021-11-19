Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Hornets on Friday

The Friday night NBA slate lands us in the Queen City where the red hot Charlotte Hornets will look to keep things rolling when hosting the Indiana Pacers.

Charlotte (9-7) is riding a four-game winning streak heading into tonight’s contest and have rattled off some impressive wins in the process. The Hornets took down the top seeds in both conferences in back-to-back games this week, edging the Warriors on Sunday before defeating the Wizards on Wednesday.

Indiana (6-10) has ebbed and flowed this season and it is currently riding a two-game losing skid. The Pacers were bested by the Pistons 97-89 on Wednesday, a game where they shot just 24.3% from three.

The Hornets enter as a two-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 215.

Pacers vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -2

Continue to ride the wave with the Hornets, who are once again at home and have gotten really solid performances out of both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges during this streak. Meanwhile, Indiana has not played well away from home this season and is currently 2-8 on the road. Lay it with Charlotte to win comfortably here.

Over/Under: Under 215

Charlotte overs have hit more often than not while Indiana is one of the more under-friendly teams in the league. The last three games for the Hornets have failed to cross the 208-point threshold, so lean with the under for tonight.

