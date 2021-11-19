Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Chicago Bulls continue their road trip against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday night. The Bulls are coming off a tough loss in the fourth quarter to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Nuggets have lost back-to-back games to the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers after winning five in a row.

Let’s take a look at some of the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Nuggets on Friday night.

Bulls vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3

The Bulls keep getting points on the road and we’re going to keep taking the points. Chicago were underdogs on the road vs. the Blazers at +100 and getting around 1-2 points and nearly pulled that out. The Bulls likely would have had Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan not gone cold in the fourth. The Nuggets have a big mismatch down low with Nikola Jokic, but that’s about it. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso should shut down the Nuggets weak back court on the perimeter. Even if the Bulls lose, it’s likely in a close contest coming down to a last possession.

Over/Under: Under 209

The Nuggets should slow down the pace and the Bulls should prevent them from scoring consistently on the perimeter. Both these teams are under .500 against the over this season, with the Bulls 6-9 and the Nuggets 4-11. Denver’s games average around 200 points and the Nuggets are holding opponents to under 100 points per game. Couple that with the Bulls playing their fourth game in six days. It feels like you’ve got a great recipe for the under again.

