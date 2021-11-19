Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter weigh-in live stream: How and when to watch weigh in

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are prepared to take the ring Saturday night to compete for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. However, the day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the 147-pound bout. The weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on ESPNews. You can watch via live stream at WatchESPN.

The main event features Crawford and Porter squaring off in the continued battle for welterweight supremacy. IBC and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. remains the top-ranked welterweight at Ring Magazine and the winner of Crawford-Porter is likely in position to get a shot at Spence once he is fully recovered from his torn retina. Crawford is a -700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Shawn Porter is a +500 underdog.

We don’t expect any surprises at the weigh-in, but you never know. There might be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight. Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full Card for Crawford vs. Porter