Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter: What time is the weigh-in for Saturday’s fight

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter face off this weekend in a battle for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Crawford is undefeated and ranked second by Ring Magazine while Porter is 31-3-1 and ranked fourth. The winner could face top-ranked IBF and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. or potentially WBA champ Yordenis Ugas as the division works toward unification.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday evening, and the day prior we get the weigh-in. The two fighters had their final press conference, but the weigh-in is the final even before fight night. The fighters can max out at 147 pounds, and they’ll likely come in close to that. In their respective last bouts, Crawford weighed in at 146.4 pounds and Porter weighed in at 146.6 pounds.

Crawford is a -700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Shawn Porter is a +500 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -260.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full Card for Crawford vs. Porter