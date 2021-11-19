20 Maryland vs. Hofstra: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Maryland Terrapins will be looking to bounce back on Friday night when welcoming the Hofstra Pride to College Park.

Maryland (3-1) suffered its first setback of the season when falling to George Mason 71-66 on Wednesday. The Terrapins shot just 32.1% from three compared to 50% from the Patriots. Donta Scott led with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Hofstra (1-2) is also trying to bounce back after falling 82-74 to Iona on Tuesday. Jalen Ray led the scoring effort with 20 points in the loss.

How to watch Maryland vs. Hofstra

When: Friday, November 19th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1 or Bally Sports App available for iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Maryland -11

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Maryland -11

Maryland will come out motivated at home after Wednesday’s setback. For that, lay it with the Terps.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.