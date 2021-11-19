13 Kentucky vs. Ohio: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats will be back at it in Rupp Arena on Friday when welcoming the Ohio Bobcats to Lexington.

Kentucky (2-1) was able to pick up win No. 2 on the year on Tuesday when overwhelming Mount St. Mary’s for an 80-55 victory. The Wildcats got another dominant performance out of Oscar Tshiebwe, who put up 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win. Defensively, they held the Mountaineers to just 34% shooting.

Ohio (3-0) remained unbeaten on the young season when dispatching of Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday. The Bobcats got a pair of double-double efforts out of both Jason Carter and Ben Vander Plas in the win.

How to watch Ohio vs. Kentucky

When: Friday, November 19th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website or on the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -12

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Kentucky -12

Ohio comes into Friday as a Top 100 team in KenPom rankings, so it should give Kentucky a push in some portions of the game. The Wildcats are too talented, however, and the safe play is to lay it with them at home on a Friday night.

