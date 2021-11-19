Auburn vs. South Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers will take their show down to Tampa on Friday night when meeting the USF Bulls at Amalie Arena.

Auburn (2-0) is in action for the first time in a week, last seen dominating Louisiana-Monroe in a 93-65 blowout victory last Friday. Jabari Smith delivered a stellar performance by putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

USF (1-1) flirted with danger against NC A&T on Monday before storming back in the second half for a 56-54 victory. It was Javon Greene who played hero for the Bulls, burying a go-ahead three with 11 seconds left to put his team on top.

How to watch Auburn vs. South Florida

When: Friday, November 19th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -13.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Under 135.5

Auburn -13.5 is a good play but so is the under here. USF has shot abysmally from the field through its first two contests, and the lack of offensive production makes the under a smart option for this one.

