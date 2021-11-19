7 Duke vs. Lafayette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will return to the floor on Friday, November 19th when they host the Lafayette Leopards at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke began the final season of head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career with four straight wins, though the Blue Devils have gone through some controversy off the court earlier this week in a DWI-related incident involving two players.

Lafayette has yet to win a game this season in three chances. The Leopards started the season with a 97-63 loss to the Syracuse Orange, dropped a close game against Cornell 90-85 and were crushed 85-57 earlier this week against Pennsylvania as they look to avoid an 0-4 start.

How to watch #7 Duke vs. Lafayette

When: Friday, November 19th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -30.5

Total: 149.5

The Pick

Over 149.5

While Lafayette scored just 63 against Syracuse and 57 vs. Penn, this is a Duke team that will play with much more pace. And they’ve shown they can score with 85 against Cornell, and 52% of their shots from the field are three-pointers. Even if the Leopards got to just 60, if Duke comes in at the spread number you’ll cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.