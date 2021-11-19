11 Memphis vs. Western Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Memphis Tigers will look to remain undefeated when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Friday, November 19th. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis will enter Friday night’s game 3-0 and is coming off an impressive performance against Saint Louis earlier this week when the Tigers took control midway through the first half for a 90-74 victory. Freshman Emoni Bates is leading the team in scoring with 16 points per game, knocking down 50% of three-point attempts.

Western Kentucky has a 1-2 record following consecutive losses to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and South Carolina Gamecocks after starting the year with a victory over Alabama State. After games against a couple power conference teams, Western Kentucky has played quality competition, though neither has the talent of Memphis.

How to watch #11 Memphis vs. Western Kentucky

When: Friday, November 19th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds

Spread: Memphis -15.5

Total: 146

The Pick

Over 146

WKU can shoot it a bit, and Memphis is third in the nation in tempo, and potentially first in random defensive breakdowns this decade. Expect plenty of points in a Tigers win.

