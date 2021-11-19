14 Alabama vs. Oakland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide will return to the floor for their fourth game of the season and will look to stay undefeated when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday, November 19th. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama is a heavy favorite once again as the Crimson Tide hasn’t faced a difficult schedule with wins over Louisiana Tech, South Dakota State and South Alabama. Alabama is 3-0, and Jaden Shackelford is the team’s leading scorer to this point, averaging 19.3 points per game.

Oakland will enter Friday’s game with a 2-1 record with an impressive start to their season. The Golden Grizzlies opened the year with a seven-point loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers but upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys and crushed the Toledo Rockets in their previous two games.

How to watch #14 Alabama vs. Oakland

When: Friday, November 19th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -15.5

Total: 149

