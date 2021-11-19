The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday when playing host to the visiting Bellarmine Knights.

Gonzaga (3-0) made easy work out of Alcorn State on Monday with an 84-57 blowout victory. Julian Strawther led the team with 18 points. Drew Timme played just 19 minutes and had 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Bellarmine (0-3) is still searching for win No. 1 on the year and was unsuccessful in 73-64 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday. Dylan Penn did the heavy lifting and was the only Knight to reach double digits in points, dropping 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

How to watch #1 Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

When: Friday, November 19th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

TV: Root Sports

Where to live stream online: N/A

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -28.5

Total: 155.5

The Pick

Under 155.5

While the Zags are the No. 1 offense not in the NBA, the Knights are just 279th in adjusted tempo so far this season. They’ll want to take the air out of the ball against the Bulldogs and that should be enough to keep it below the number.

