Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll have an in-state rivalry matchup on the Friday night college basketball slate as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head east to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech (2-1) has won back-to-back games to losing its season opener and the latter victory came in Monday when the team downed Lamar 75-66. Dallan Coleman led the Jackets with 19 points and they also got a good night from Jordan Usher, who ended his evening with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia (2-1) got back up from a loss to Cincinnati by smacking SC State for a 76-60 win on Tuesday. The Dawgs were led by Aaron Cook, who had 22 points on the night.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

When: Friday, November 19th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Georgia Tech -4

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Georgia +4

These are two rivals who are in similar states opening up the new season. This has the makings of a tight, competitive ballgame and the Bulldogs should cover at home.

