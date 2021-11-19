Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s early-season tournament time in Las Vegas and on Friday, the Arizona Wildcats and the Wichita State Shockers are set to meet at T-Mobile Arena to tip off the Roman Main Event tournament. The winner of this matchup will advance to Sunday’s championship game to face the winner of Michigan-UNLV. The losers will face each other in a consolation game on Sunday as well.

Arizona (3-0) has walked through its first three games of the season and were last seen dominating North Dakota State for a 97-45 victory on Tuesday. Five different Wildcat players scored in double digits and they were led by Christian Koloko, who had 16 points and five rebounds in the win. They collectively held the Bison to just 26.2% shooting.

Wichita State (3-0) is also unbeaten on the year, although in more competitive matchups. The Shockers last downed Tarleton State 65-51 on Tuesday, a game where Morris Udeze led with 15 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Wichita State vs. Arizona

When: Friday, November 19th, 10 p.m. ET.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -9

Total: 135

The Pick

Over 135

On a neutral site court, these two teams should get loose and put up some points here. 135 isn’t a high bar to clear and both of these teams should combine for that no problem.

