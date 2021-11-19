4 Michigan vs. UNLV: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s early-season tournament time in Las Vegas and on Friday, the No.4 Michigan Wolverines and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are set to meet at T-Mobile Arena to tip off the Roman Main Event tournament. The winner of this matchup will advance to Sunday’s championship game to face the winner of Arizona-Wichita State. The losers will face each other in a consolation game on Sunday as well.

Michigan (2-1) is seeking a bounce back after falling 67-65 to Seton Hall on Tuesday. Down by two with less than a second left, Terrance Williams II went to the line and missed the very free throws that would’ve sent the game into overtime. It was a tough loss for Michigan, who got a solid 18-point, nine-rebound performance out of Hunter Dickinson.

UNLV (3-0) are unbeaten on the season and each of its wins have come within two scores. The Rebels’ last victory came in a 64-62 nailbiter against North Dakota State on Monday, one where Bryce Hamilton put up 17 points.

How to watch #4 Michigan vs. UNLV

When: Saturday, November 19th, 12:30 a.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -13.5

Total: 136

The Pick

UNLV +13.5

Michigan will be trying to get the taste of its upset loss to Seton Hall out of its mouth and should play better. However, UNLV has experience winning tight ballgames and should keep things close in its hometown.

