How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for November 19th episode

WWE Smackdown comes on your screens once again tonight, with a new episode coming live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

We’ve reached Survivor Series weekend and tonight’s Smackdown will be the go-home show to the Sunday’s pay-per-view. The card has mostly been set with a few decisions to be made in regards to the Smackdown Survivor Series teams. We’ll see how they wrap up the build heading into what is essentially WWE’s All-Star game.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

We’ll be treated to a one-on-one matchup on tonight’s show with Sasha Banks battling Shotzi. The latter has started to elevate herself as a new threat within the Smackdown women’s division and has targeted the former in recent weeks. Both will be participants in the five-on-five elimination match between Smackdown and Raw on Sunday so we’ll see how this match will factor into the ppv.

Speaking of that five-on-five match, there’s now an opening on the Smackdown women’s side as WWE official Sonya Deville kicked Aliyah off the team earlier in the week. We’ll most likely find out who will take her spot on tonight’s show as it could be anyone like Naomi or perhaps a debuting Xia Li.

And just like on the women’s side, the men’s Survivor Series team for Smackdown has an open slot after Sami Zayn was taken off. It’ll most likely go to either Sheamus or the up-and-coming Ridge Holland,

Finally, we’ll most likely hear from the champs on the show heading into Sunday as Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Big E. and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will once again go toe-to-toe with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the ppv.