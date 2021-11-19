Everything you need to know for Roman Main Event tournament

The Michigan Wolverines are the headliner of the four-team Roman Main Event tournament that is being held in Las Vegas this weekend.

Michigan will enter as the No. 4 team in the country and should be considered among the favorites to win the national championship this season as Juwan Howard continues to do an incredible job at his alma mater.

The Arizona Wildcats are in their first season with new head coach Tommy Lloyd, and they are a fringe NCAA Tournament team according to some of the most recent Bracketology updates.

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels have the advantage of the tournament being held in Vegas, and the Wichita State Shockers will be interesting to watch with Isaac Brown in his first season as the full-time head coach.

This is a single-elimination tournament, but losing teams will play each other in a consolation bracket

How to watch

TV: ESPN2, ESPNU

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Semifinals: Friday, November 19

Arizona vs. Wichita State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV, approx. 12:30 a.m., ESPN2

Final: Sunday, November 21

Championship Game, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Consolation Game, 12:00 a.m., ESPN2

All times ET