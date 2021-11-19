Paradise Jam tournament: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Late-November tournament season has arrived for college basketball and eight teams will descend upon the Sports and Fitness Center at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas for the Paradise Jam Tournament.
This will be the 21st Paradise Jam tourney and participating will be the Bradley Braves, Colorado State Rams, Brown Bears, Creighton Bluejays, Northeastern Huskies, Duquesne Dukes, Southern Illinois Salukis, and Colorado Buffaloes. This is a single-elimination tournament, but losing teams will play each other in a consolation bracket.
Of the eight teams playing, Colorado State is the only one receiving votes in the AP Poll.
How to watch
TV: ESPN2, ESPNU
Live online stream: WatchESPN
Bracket, schedule, results
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 19
Bradley vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m.
Brown vs. Creighton, approx. 3:15 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Duquesne, approx. 5:45 p.m.
Southern Illinois vs. Colorado, approx. 8 p.m.
Semifinals: Saturday, November 20
Losers bracket: 3:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m.
Winners bracket: 7:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
Finals: Sunday, November 21
Seventh place: 3:15 p.m.
Fifth place: 5:45 p.m.
Third place: 7:45 p.m.
Championship: 10:00 p.m.
All times ET