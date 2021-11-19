Paradise Jam tournament: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Late-November tournament season has arrived for college basketball and eight teams will descend upon the Sports and Fitness Center at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas for the Paradise Jam Tournament.

This will be the 21st Paradise Jam tourney and participating will be the Bradley Braves, Colorado State Rams, Brown Bears, Creighton Bluejays, Northeastern Huskies, Duquesne Dukes, Southern Illinois Salukis, and Colorado Buffaloes. This is a single-elimination tournament, but losing teams will play each other in a consolation bracket.

Of the eight teams playing, Colorado State is the only one receiving votes in the AP Poll.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2, ESPNU

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Friday, November 19

Bradley vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m.

Brown vs. Creighton, approx. 3:15 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Duquesne, approx. 5:45 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. Colorado, approx. 8 p.m.

Semifinals: Saturday, November 20

Losers bracket: 3:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

Winners bracket: 7:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

Finals: Sunday, November 21

Seventh place: 3:15 p.m.

Fifth place: 5:45 p.m.

Third place: 7:45 p.m.

Championship: 10:00 p.m.

All times ET