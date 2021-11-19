Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Friday evening brings a championship-heavy card in New Hampshire to open the weekend. Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley face off atop the card for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title, but we get three other title fights. The co-feature of the night will see Murodjon Akhmadaliev put his IBF and WBA junior featherweight titles on the line against Jose Velasquez.

The main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should see ring walks starting at approximately 10 p.m. ET. That means, depending on the length of earlier bouts, Akhmadaliev-Velasquez will probably get going around 9:30 or so. The entire card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Akhmadaliev comes into the fight with a 9-0 record but he has already dominated the junior featherweight division. In his eighth pro bout, he won a split decision over Daniel Roman to claim the WBA and IBF titles. He won a defense of the titles against Ryosuke Iwasa with a fifth round TKO and now faces Velasquez.

Akhmadaliev was originally slated to face WBC-NABF titlist Ronny Rios, who is Ring Magazine’s ninth ranked junior featherweight. However, Rios tested positive for COVID and was replaced by Velasquez. While Velazquez got off to a rocky 8-6-2 record to start his career, he has won 21 straight bouts coming into this win. Most recently he beat Ariel Lopez via unanimous decision in May.

Full Card for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley