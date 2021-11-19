Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The middleweight division will get the focus Friday evening, but a full card of title fights includes a big one at flyweight. Top-ranked Julio Cesar Martinez will put his flyweight title on the line against eighth-ranked McWilliams Arroyo in New Hampshire.

The Friday card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should see ring walks starting at approximately 10 p.m. ET. That likely means this fight gets going around 8:45, give or take.

Martinez is 18-1 and has won every one of his fights since losing his debut in 2015. Martinez claimed the flyweight title with a ninth round TKO of Cristofer Rosales in December 2019. He has made three straight successful defenses of the belt, most recently beating Joel Cordova via sixth round TKO this past June.

Arroyo is 21-4 and coming off a fifth round TKO win over Abraham Rodriguez that won him the WBC’s interim title and set up this title shot. He’s challenged for various major belts in the past, losing an IBF title bout to Amnat Ruenroeng in September 2014 and a WBC and Ring Magazine title bout to Román González in April 2016. He did not fight in 2020, but this is his second bout in 2021.

Martinez is a -1400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Arroyo is a +800 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

