Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara fight time: Start time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Chantelle Cameron is the queen of the junior welterweight division, but on Friday, November 19th, we’ll get to see who her next opponent will be. Kali Reis and Jessica Camara will face off on the undercard of the Demetrius Andrade-Jason Quigley middleweight title bout, and there will be three different titles up for grabs.

Reis is putting her IBO and WBA titles on the line and the vacant WBO title will also be on the line. The main card for Friday’s event will get going at 7 p.m. ET. If this ends up being the first card on the fight, we’ll see it just after 7, but it will depend on how the preliminary fights go and if there is an opener before Reis and Camara head to the ring. The entire card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Matchroom put together a “Road to Undisputed” tournament to unify the junior welterweight division. Cameron won a unanimous decision over Mary McGee in October to retain the WBC title and claim the IBF and inaugural Ring Magazine title. Next spring, she will face the winner of Friday’s bout. Reis is currently Ring Magazine’s No. 3 contender in the junior welterweight division while Camara is No. 5.

Reis has moved between divisions, climbing as high as the middleweight ranks. She has settled in well at junior welterweight since last year. In November 2020 she beat Kandi Wyatt via unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA title. She successfully defended that title and claimed the vacant IBO title with a unanimous decision win over Diana Prazak this past August.

Camara is 8-2 and coming off a unanimous decision win over Heather Hardy. She secured that win over eight rounds in spite of getting knocked down in the first round. That followed a unanimous decision loss to Melissa St Vil. This is Camara’s first title bout.

And if you’re looking for who to wager on, Cameron thinks Reis gets the win on Friday.

“Jessica is great opposition, a great fighter and tough as they come but I think Kali has the edge - she’ll land cleaner shots, move better and is a technically superior and will win it on points, but I’m excited because it will be a good fight.”

Full Card for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley