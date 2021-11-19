Dallas Goedert agrees to four-year contract extension that makes him top-three paid TE

The Philadelphia Eagles took care of some business on Friday, finalizing a contract with tight end Dallas Goedert before he reaches free agency. Goedert was scheduled to become a free agent this coming offseason, but instead has agreed to terms on a four-year deal, per Mike Garafolo.

The deal reportedly ranks among the top three tight ends on average per year. Ian Rapoport is reporting the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million in guaranteed money. It’s unclear how much is fully guaranteed.

George Kittle currently has the highest reported APY at $15 million per year, according to Over The Cap. Prior to Goedert’s deal, the top five tight ends in terms of APY were Kittle, Travis Kelce ($14,312,500), Mark Andrews ($14 million), and Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry (both $12.5 million).

Notably, Goedert’s $35 million in partial and full guarantees is tops among tight ends, as is average guarantees per year at $8.75 million. Fully guaranteed money is more important than partially guaranteed money, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Goedert enters Week 11 on the injury list with a concussion. He was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday, which is a step forward in the protocol. For the season, he ranks 15th in fantasy points per game among tight ends.