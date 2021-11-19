Kevin Durant to miss Friday’s game vs. Magic with right shoulder sprain

The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded in a major way against the Orlando Magic on tonight as star forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out of tonight’s home contest with a right shoulder sprain. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had been playing through the pain and this will mark the first game that he’s missed this season.

Nets‘ Kevin Durant is listed out tonight vs. Orlando due to right shoulder sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2021

Kevin Durant injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Durant has been having an MVP caliber year for the Nets through the first month of the season. Through 16 games this season, he has averaged 28.6 points per game on 56.7% shooting, along with averaging 7.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

With KD out, LaMarcus Aldridge stands to benefit from a fantasy perspective. He previously went six-of-nine from the field in the fourth quarter against Cleveland on Wednesday, finishing the evening with 24 points in a 109-99 victory.

Betting impact

It’s unclear if Durant will be out for an extended period of time because of the shoulder sprain.