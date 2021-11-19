Nikola Jokic listed as questionable to play Friday vs. the Bulls

Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic is being listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls due to a wrist injury. The Nuggets are also saying G/F Will Barton is probable to play while dealing with a back issue. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland is also probable with a hip injury.

Denver has lost back-to-back games after winning five straight heading into Friday night. Let’s take a look at the fantasy basketball and gambling impact on a potential Jokic absence.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Bones and Barton set to play, both will be decent options on DraftKings. Barton is a bit priced up, so he’s more of a GPP play at $6,800. Bones is down under $4K and is a good value play. Jeff Green ($3,600) and JaMychal Green ($3,400) are both going to be popular plays if Jokic is ruled out. The Nuggets lack size down low, so Green and Green are the two bigs to compensate along with Aaron Gordon ($5,300).

Betting impact

The Bulls were getting three points on the spread on the road vs. the Nuggets. If Jokic sits, expect that number to swing in favor of Chicago, potentially by a wide margin. Jokic was the one advantage the Nuggets had on the Bulls with Nikola Vucevic still out and the team lacking size. Getting the Bulls on the ML or spread at this point would be favorable. We had the Bulls +4 in our picks piece before the Jokic news. Without Jokic, the Bulls should bounce back after a tough loss to the Blazers on Wednesday.