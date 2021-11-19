Bears defensive star Khalil Mack set to undergo season-ending foot surgery

The Chicago Bears are going to be without their best defensive player for the rest of the season as Khalil Mack is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery, according to Ian Rapoport. Mack racked up 6.0 sacks and 19 total tackles in seven games, although the Bears have struggled at times defensively.

Mack’s foot injury kept him out of the team’s last two games prior to the Week 10 bye. The Bears will have to deal with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 without Mack’s services, meaning Chicago’s defense probably won’t be a popular play in fantasy leagues. The Bears have been shaky on that side of the ball in general, which is surprising considering that was deemed a strength for the team heading into the season.

Mack has 23.5 sacks in his Bears career, which is down from his days as a member of the Raiders. The Bears gave up two first-round picks in the deal for Mack and will be happy with the linebacker’s production despite the results in the standings.