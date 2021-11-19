 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears defensive star Khalil Mack set to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Bears OLB Khahli Mack will miss the rest of the year recovering from a foot injry.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are going to be without their best defensive player for the rest of the season as Khalil Mack is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery, according to Ian Rapoport. Mack racked up 6.0 sacks and 19 total tackles in seven games, although the Bears have struggled at times defensively.

Mack’s foot injury kept him out of the team’s last two games prior to the Week 10 bye. The Bears will have to deal with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 without Mack’s services, meaning Chicago’s defense probably won’t be a popular play in fantasy leagues. The Bears have been shaky on that side of the ball in general, which is surprising considering that was deemed a strength for the team heading into the season.

Mack has 23.5 sacks in his Bears career, which is down from his days as a member of the Raiders. The Bears gave up two first-round picks in the deal for Mack and will be happy with the linebacker’s production despite the results in the standings.

More From DraftKings Nation