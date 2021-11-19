Allen Lazard doubtful, Marquez Valdes-Scantling likely to play in Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are probably going to be without Allen Lazard for Sunday’s Week 11 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. The receiver did not practice this entire week and is listed as doubtful for the contest. However, Green Bay does not have an injury designation for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He’s on the team’s injury report with a hip issue but had two limited practices and is cleared for Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

Valdes-Scantling likely takes over as the team’s secondary receiving option after Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers have been cleared to play Sunday, so the Packers will be operating their offense at full strength. A.J. Dillon takes over in the backfield, which means some of the receiving opportunities Aaron Jones saw may go to the receivers. With Lazard out, Valdes-Scantling does have some intrigue as a flex play. This is especially the case in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots.