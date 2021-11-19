How much are Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley getting paid for Friday’s middleweight title bout

The payments in the world of professional boxing can be a bit difficult to decipher. There is a lot of speculation and then after the fight we don’t always get a full accounting of payments.

Friday night, Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley square off in New Hampshire to fight for Andrade’s middleweight title. Andrade is currently the third-ranked middleweight at Ring Magazine while Quigley is unranked. He earned a shot at the title, but this is a bit of a step-down for Andrade compared to his last bout against Liam Williams, who currently the ninth-ranked middleweight.

We don’t have any predictions of what Andrade or Quigley are earning in this bout, but we can offer some speculation based on speculation. Sportekz.com has gotten in the business of reporting on career earnings for boxers and the fight-by-fight purses. They pulled from a variety of sources for Andrade to provide some numbers. Take them with a grain of salt, but they might offer some insight.

We can’t find purse details on Andrade’s last fight against Williams, but Sportekz is reporting he made $1.5 million plus 60% of the PPV split in each of his last two fights against Luke Keeler and Maciej Sulecki. They report he made $1 million in the fight prior to those two and $800,000 prior to that, so we’re seeing a steady rise as he keeps winning. Elsewhere, Sportekz reports Keeler made $500,000 plus 40% of the PPV split for his fight against Andrade.

We can probably guess that Andrade is making somewhere near $2 million plus PPV money while Quigley is making somewhere in the six figure range plus a smaller PPV split.