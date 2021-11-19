Report: Amari Cooper placed on COVID-19 list, will miss next two games

Friday update: Cooper will reportedly miss the Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders as well, per Todd Archer. This isn’t official, but would make sense if Cooper isn’t vaccinated, as he would be out for a minimum of 10 days.

Amari Cooper has been placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list and will miss the Cowboys next two games. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 19, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs, as he has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And with a quick turnaround game next Thursday, there is a chance he could miss that game as well.

Cooper was finally not on the injury report this week and apparently as healthy as he’s been in a while, but COVID-19 will derail him for at least one game and possibly another. The good news for Dallas is that they got Michael Gallup back from injured reserve last week and have a capable fourth wide receiver in Cedrick Wilson. Cooper is a loss for sure, but they remain a formidable offense with Dak Prescott at the helm.

For fantasy, CeeDee Lamb should be the top target, but Dalton Schultz, Gallup and Wilson should all see an uptick in work and have fantasy value in a good matchup.