Brook Lopez remains without a timetable for return

The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a rough start due to injuries, and have gotten most of their key players back. However, center Brook Lopez remains out indefinitely with a back injury. He has been out since the second game of the season.

Brook Lopez injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Lopez is largely a rebounding presence in fantasy basketball, but he does tend to get some easy pick-and-roll buckets while occasionally hitting the three ball. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a huge asset in category leagues. With Lopez out, the Bucks have gone small more often with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center.

Betting impact

The Bucks remain favorites against the weaker teams in the league, while Antetokounmpo makes them intriguing picks against superior opponents. As long as the Greek Freak is on the floor, Milwaukee will always have a chance to win the game. Lopez returning would bolster Milwaukee’s rotation but he’s not swinging odds much even in futures markets.