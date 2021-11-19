Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has season-ending surgery for torn meniscus

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their rising star guard for the rest of the season, as Collin Sexton underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 11 contests.

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2021

The Cavaliers appeared to be on the right path in their rebuild, ascending to near the top of the Eastern conference and staying in the mix for a playoff spot. Evan Mobley, who is also dealing with an injury, is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year through the early part of the season according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen rounded out a talented starting group.

With Sexton out, the Cavaliers will likely fall back in the standings over the next month or so. Expect Garland and Allen to produce better numbers but it likely won’t lead to more wins. This wasn’t a make-or-break season for the Cavs, but it could’ve accelerated their rebuild significantly.