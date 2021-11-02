Best available quarterbacks on the Week 9 waiver wire

Week 9 is not a terrible bye week for fantasy quarterbacks, with Tom Brady being the only true star unavailable. Russell Wilson is still out with an injury, so he wasn’t going to be an option anyway. Fantasy managers who stream quarterbacks will still have several intriguing options on the waiver wire. Here are the best passers to pick up ahead of Week 9.

Week 9 byes: Lions, Seahawks, Bucs, Washington

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (0.9%in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Jameis Winston is believed to be done for the season due to an ACL injury. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston because Hill has been out due to a concussion. If Hill can get back from that injury, he’s the guy who will end up in the starting lineup. Siemian helped the Saints get a big win on Sunday, but we all know Sean Payton is obsessed with Hill. Siemian has limited fantasy upside while Hill has shown an ability to put up some impressive numbers for limited stretches.

The 4 games Taysom Hill started at QB last year:

Week 11 vs ATL: 24.2 FP – QB3

Week 12 at DEN*: 17.5 FP – QB13

Week 13 at ATL: 23.6 FP – QB8

Week 14 at PHI: 18.9 FP – QB11.

* = game where WR Kendall Hinton started at QB for DEN. Weird game. Taysom Hill is a priority waiver add. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 1, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (4.2%in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Arizona Cardinals

Trey who? Garoppolo’s output for Week 8 is inflated due to a pair of rushing touchdowns but the quarterback was sharp in a win over the Bears. He’s getting help with yards after the catch from his receivers, and George Kittle could be returning this week. In a game with shootout potential, Garoppolo is near the top of the list for streaming options.

Mike White, New York Jets (0.6%)

Next up — Indianapolis Colts

White briefly left the Jets game Sunday, but came back to deliver one of the comebacks of the year. He ended up throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in New York’s win over the Bengals. Thursday night games are crazy, and the Colts just got burnt by the Titans through the air. White could have massive value in DFS and fantasy lineups.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (18%)

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

The matchup is not great, so Fields might be further down the list of streaming options. His rushing ability makes him a good candidate to pick up, especially in dynasty and keeper formats. Matt Nagy might be back at the controls next week though, so there’s some risk involved in playing Fields on Monday night.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (36.9%)

Next up — Houston Texans

It’s been a rough season for the Dolphins, and Tagovailoa may not be on the team amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors. If he does stick around for the rest of the season, this is a great matchup for a desperate team. Tagovailoa has enough weapons to have a massive outing against a terrible Texans team. If the quarterback ends up getting shipped to Houston, there’s some revenge game potential.