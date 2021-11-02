Best available wide receivers on the Week 9 waiver wire

Week 8 has come and gone in the NFL, meaning its time to start scanning the waiver wire for potential Week 9 pick ups. We’re into the second half of your fantasy football regular season, which means the playoffs are not too far off. It’s time to find some key cogs that can get you over the hump in December and into January.

Here are some wide receivers to consider picking up off the waiver wire this week.

Week 9 byes: Bucs, Washington, Lions, Seahawks

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (56% ESPN, 34% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Houston Texans

A three-week hiatus due to a shoulder injury didn’t slow Parker down in his return to action on Sunday. He caught eight of 11 targets for 85 yards and was the only consistent offensive threat in the team’s 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The season has spiraled for the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to want to get the ball to his top target as often as possible. If you cut Parker earlier in the season because of his injuries, now would be a good time to try and get him back.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (19% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — at Indianapolis Colts

Hey look, the the New York Jets actually knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday! And Jamison Crowder was a huge contributor to it!

Crowder caught eight of nine targets for 84 yards in the team’s victory and has been a consistent presence in the offense since returning in Week 4. Backup quarterback Mike White is making a little bit of a name for himself in Zach Wilson’s place and if he keeps it up, it may be a good idea to submit a bid for Crowder ahead of their Thursday night game against the Colts.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (13% Yahoo, 12% ESPN)

Next up — at New Orleans Saints

Russell Gage has had a down year affected by injuries so fat and despite playing in 36 offensive snaps in the team’s 19-13 loss to Carolina on Sunday, he didn’t command a single target.

What makes him an intriguing waiver wire add, however, is the news of top receiver Calvin Ridley announcing on Sunday that he’s stepping away from the team for the foreseeable future. In Ridley’s absence, Gage theoretically becomes a top target for Matt Ryan moving forward and there’s a chance that he can turn his season around.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (31%Yahoo, 20% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bateman spent the first five weeks of his NFL career on injured reserve before showing off some of his skills upon his debut. In his first two games, he caught seven of 12 targets for 109 yards.

As the Ravens come off their bye week, he figures to be a bigger factor for the Ravens offense and could be one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets by the end of the season.

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots (8% Yahoo, 4% ESPN)

Next up — at Carolina Panthers

Bourne has been a consistent presence in the Patriots offense this year and he came through on Sunday by catching four of seven targets for 38 yards in the win.

He combined for five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the two games prior combined, so clearly he’ll remain a favorite target of Mac Jones as the season moves forward.