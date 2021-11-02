NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Tuesday, November 2

We have five games on Tuesday night, with a double-header featured on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks followed by the New Orleans Pelicans facing the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Rockets, $4,900

To lead off our DFS value plays for tonight’s slate, we are going to go with Houston Rockets sixth man Eric Gordon. The veteran guard is not starting for the young Rockets’ squad this season, but has thrived coming off the bench. This season, Gordon is averaging 14.3 points per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 55.6% from three-point range.

Houston will be playing the Los Angeles Lakers for the second consecutive game. In their first meeting last week, Gordon scored 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range in 30 minutes off the bench (27 fantasy points). He’s also averaging 25.3 fantasy points per game in the Rockets’ last three contests.

Duncan Robinson, Heat, $4,400

We are going to take a flyer on Duncan Robinson, who has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the Heat. On Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the sharpshooter had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range and five rebounds. Robinson also scored 23.3 fantasy points, which was his second-highest outing this season.

In Miami’s last three games, Robinson is only averaging 19.3 fantasy points per game. On Tuesday night, he’ll be going up against a Mavericks team that is ranked 18th against SGs (OPRK).

Herbert Jones, Pelicans, $3,500

For our last value play for tonight’s slate in the association, we are going to roll with Pelicans rookie forward Herbert Jones. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has started in the Pels’ last six games and has scored at least 10 points in two-straight games. Jones had 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, and three rebounds in 36 minutes against the New York Knicks last week.

The young forward also scored a season-high 28.8 fantasy points against one of the better defensive teams. New Orleans is set to play the Phoenix Suns later tonight, who are ranked 24th against SFs (OPRK).