Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 2

The NBA has five games on the slate for Tuesday night, tipping off with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the night caps off with the Houston Rockets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at some of the player props according to DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of tonight’s action.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 rebounds (+100)

Last season’s Defensive Player of the Year is having a great start to the season, landing a double-double in every game but one so far. He’ll go up against a Sacramento Kings team who aren’t great defensive rebounders, and are roughly average offensive rebounders compared to the rest of the league. Gobert is leading the league in rebounds this season with 17.2 per game, and all signs point to another big night on the boards against the Kings.

Grayson Allen over 14.5 points (-110)

Allen has averaged 13.7 points per game this season so far, topping out at 19 in the Bucks’ win over the Pacers last week. He’s coming off an 18-point performance in their loss to the Utah Jazz as the Bucks look to bounce back against a struggling Detroit Pistons team. The Pistons have had a tough time defending three-pointers this year, which happens to be where Allen can shine. He just dropped five from downtown against the Jazz and will look to put in a similar performance in Detroit.

Russell Westbrook over 1.5 threes (+145)

Westbrook has been hitting his stride lately after a slow start to the season. He averaged just 12 points per game through his first three outings as a Laker but has turned that up to 23 points per game in his last four. He’s not a three-point specialist by any means, but he’s hit at least one in his last five straight, and he hit two of his four attempts against the Rockets on Sunday. Houston is one of the worst in the league at perimeter defending, allowing 41 points per game this season from downtown.

