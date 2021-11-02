Pick against the spread, over/under for Rockets vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday night at STAPLES Center. The Lakers won the first game on Sunday night with a score of 95-85, improving to 4-3 on the season while the Rockets fall to 1-5 through their first six games.

The Lakers are favored to win again by 10.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, with LA coming in at -575 on the moneyline. The Rockets are at +410 and the points total for this game is set at 217.

Rockets vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Rockets +10.5 (-110)

It’s easier to see the full picture on this one since we just saw these two sides play a couple nights ago on Halloween. The Lakers won by 10, but the Rockets still just barely covered the spread since that game was also set at +10.5 for Houston. LA didn’t have a huge night offensively as Carmelo Anthony (23) and Russell Westbrook (20) were the only players to hit 20 points, while Anthony Davis dropped 16 and LeBron finished with 15. The margin sitting as high as it is for the second game in a row should be a good opportunity for the Rockets to play some defense and cover the spread again, even if they end up losing this one too.

Over/Under: Under 217 (-110)

While this points total is low, Sunday’s game didn’t even come close to reaching 217 so it’s tough to think that these teams will put up a collective 37+ more points tonight. The Lakers are a great offensive team, but if LeBron and/or AD aren’t firing on all cylinders, it’s feasible to think they won’t even hit the 100-mark again tonight. The Rockets have failed to hit 100 points in three of their last four outings as well, pointing to another low-scoring game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.