Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT, the Miami Heat will wrap up their quick two game road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Heat are coming into this nationally televised contest on a four-game winning streak. Miami last played on Saturday night where they handedly defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 129-103 at FedEx Forum. The Heat have a 5-1 record and averaging 114 points per game over the course of their winning streak.

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games, which includes a 105-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Halloween. Luka Doncic led all scorers with a game-high 23 points and just missed out on a triple double (10 rebounds, 8 assists). Dallas is 4-2 to start the year and is undefeated at home (3-0). We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Heat have dominated competition in their last four games defeating teams by an average of 17.7 points per game. The only noticeable injury for Miami is Bam Adebayo, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. If Adebayo does play, he should be able to put some stats against a depleted Mavs’ frontcourt that is missing Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

The Heat are currently 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and are 8-2 in their last 10 road games when playing the Mavericks. Doncic will get his numbers, along with Tim Hardaway Jr. from the perimeter. However, the Heat are just a little bit better with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry, who is coming off his best game of the season against the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: Under 210 points

We are going to go with the under between these two teams. The Heat are one of the better defensive teams in the league, holding teams to 97 points per game and 39% shooting from the field. As for the Mavericks, they struggle to score over 100 points as they are averaging 98.3 points per game. Furthermore, the point total has gone under in all six games this year for Dallas.

