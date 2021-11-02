Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Suns on Tuesday

In the second game on TNT Tuesday night, we have the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are coming into tonight’s game riding a three-game losing streak. New Orleans last played on Saturday night where they lost 123-117 to the New York Knicks. The Pels have only won one game on the season, but have played competitive basketball in Willie Green’s first season.

The Suns snapped their two-game losing skid on Saturday with a 101-92 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defending Western Conference champions are 2-3 to start the year and 1-2 at the Footprint Center. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Pelicans vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +11.5

It comes as no surprise to see the Suns favored by double digits, especially with how the Pelicans have struggled this season. However, in their last three games, New Orleans is only losing by 4.3 points per game. Furthermore, they are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

New Orleans has a few noticeable players on the injury report such as Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham, who are both listed as questionable. Both players play a significant role in the Pelicans’ offense along with center Jonas Valaciunas, who can matchup with DeAndre Ayton in the middle. Meanwhile, the Suns are 1-4 against the spread to the start the season. Phoenix was listed as 10-point favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week and they failed to cover. This Suns’ team is not playing great defense either, allowing 110.2 points per game and teams to shot 40% from three-point range.

Over/Under: Under 215

Despite both teams playing poorly on defense, I think the under is in play for tonight. The Suns are 1-4 on hitting the over this season, with the under hitting 80% of the time. As for the Pelicans, they aren’t better with their over record at 3-4, but the under is cashing 57.1%.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.