Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 6 via live online stream on FOX

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros head back to Texas for Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. The Astros avoided elimination with a 9-5 win over the Braves in Game 5 on Sunday night. The Braves somehow blew a 4-0 first-inning lead on a grand slam by Adam Duvall. The Astros were able to rally late and force the series back to Minute Maid Park.

We’ve got a matchup of Max Fried vs. Luis Garcia for Game 6 on Tuesday. Fried will look to bounce back after being shelled in Game 2’s 7-2 loss. Fried allowed 6 ER on 7 hits over 5.0 IP. Overall, Fried has allowed 13 ER on 23 hits in his past three appearances this postseason. This is the biggest game of his MLB career. Garcia started Game 3, when the Braves almost no-hit Houston in a 2-0 win. Despite some trouble, it was Garcia’s best appearance of this postseason. He didn’t allow any runs, though he did walk 4 while giving up 3 hits.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Braves vs. Braves, World Series Game 6 TV Info

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Luis Garcia

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves +105, Astros -125

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App