What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 6 on and when does it start

Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET as the series switches back to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.

The Astros were able to avoid elimination with a 9-5 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series back in ATL. The Braves are still up 3-2 in the series and have a chance to win a title on Tuesday night. The Astros had to rally down 4-0 in the first inning to win Game 5. Adam Duvall belted a grand slam before Houston outscored Atlanta 9-1 the rest of the game.

The pitching matchup for Game 6 will be Braves LHP Max Fried vs. Astros RHP Luis Garcia. Fried has been awful this postseason after being one of the better pitchers in the NL during the regular season. He has allowed 13 ER in his past three playoff appearances. Garcia pitched well in Game 3 of this series, but the Astros got locked down by Ian Anderson in a 2-0 loss.

The Astros are favored on the moneyline at -125 while the Braves are +105 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The run line is still at 8.5 total, which has been the over/under just about all series. That line has hit the over in two of five games.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 6 TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, November 2nd

Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app